Sonakshi Sinha Gives Royal Bridal Vibes In Red & Golden Lehenga

By: Sachin T | April 17, 2024

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming web series Heeramandi, recently shared her latest photos on Instagram

Instagram

Besides being known for her acting and dance skills, Sonakshi often makes headlines for her different looks and outfits

Instagram

In the recent pictures, the actress is looking stunning in a red bridal lehenga

Instagram

The lehenga featured golden embroidery and lace. She complemented it with a red dupatta and heavy golden jhumkas

Instagram

Sharing her latest photographs on Instagram, she wrote, "Tilasmi trailer launch tha ✨ #HeeraMandiOnNetflix #May1st"

Instagram

Sonakshi, who has always impressed her fans with her fashion choices, once again stole the spotlight with her latest pictures

Instagram

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is all set to captivate audiences in the upcoming web series Heeramandi, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Triptii Dimri Shares Sizzling Hot Photos In Backless Outfit
Find out More