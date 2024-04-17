Sonakshi Sinha Gives Royal Bridal Vibes In Red & Golden Lehenga

By: Sachin T | April 17, 2024
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming web series Heeramandi, recently shared her latest photos on Instagram
Besides being known for her acting and dance skills, Sonakshi often makes headlines for her different looks and outfits
In the recent pictures, the actress is looking stunning in a red bridal lehenga
The lehenga featured golden embroidery and lace. She complemented it with a red dupatta and heavy golden jhumkas
Sharing her latest photographs on Instagram, she wrote, "Tilasmi trailer launch tha ✨ #HeeraMandiOnNetflix #May1st"
Sonakshi, who has always impressed her fans with her fashion choices, once again stole the spotlight with her latest pictures
Meanwhile, Sonakshi is all set to captivate audiences in the upcoming web series Heeramandi, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Thanks For Reading!