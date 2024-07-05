Sleek Design: OPPO Reno12 Series

By: G R Mukesh | July 05, 2024

OPPO India is set to launch the Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G smartphones the mid of this month.

Reno12 Pro 5G

Both models feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with 1.07 billion colors and a peak HDR brightness of up to 1200 nits.

Reno12 Pro 5G

Both models are powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with a combination of performance and power-efficient cores.

The Reno12 Pro has a 50MP main camera with Sony’s LYT-600 sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with Samsung’s JN5 sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera is a 50MP JN5 sensor.

Reno12 Pro 5G

The Reno12 Pro has a quad-micro curved display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the base model uses Gorilla Glass 7i.

Reno12 Pro 5G

They have a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of fully charging in 46 minutes.

Both have an alloy framework, IP65 rating, and USB-C port.

Reno 12 5G

