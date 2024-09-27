Skoda Teases Elroq Electric SUV; Set For Global Debut On October 1

By: G R Mukesh | September 27, 2024
Skoda has teased its upcoming electric SUV, the Elroq, ahead of its global debut on October 1 in Prague.
Minimalist, lean and functional. In addition, the SUV’s is doused in robust authenticity, promised by the Czech brand.
The car is studded with a 13-inch central display. In addition, it also has a 5-inch Digital Cockpit and head-up display with Augmented Reality visualisations.
The Skoda Elroq is available in 50, 60 and 85 versions.
These three versions can power in the range of 168 BHP and 282 BHP.
In India, the car would rival the likes of Tata Curvv and MG ZS EV.
The Skoda Elroq is estimated to be priced in the range of Rs 22.00 lakh- Rs 25.00 lakh.
