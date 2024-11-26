Skin Breakout Due To Winter Cold? Here Are 7 Skincare Tips To Prevent Them

By: Rahul M | November 26, 2024

The winter season does not only bring breezy air but also many skin issues, including dryness, due to the cold weather. Here are seven skincare tips to prevent winter cold-induced skin breakouts:

All images from Canva

During winter, avoid harsh cleansers; instead, opt for mild and hydrating ones to maintain your skin’s natural barrier

Many dermatologists recommend choosing skincare and makeup products labeled as oil-free or non-comedogenic to prevent clogged pores in the changing weather

Use a heavy and non-comedogenic moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated and protected from dryness that can trigger breakouts in the cold season

Winter sun can still harm your skin. So, apply a sunscreen according to your skin type to prevent UV damage and irritation

Exfoliate once a week to remove dead skin cells, but avoid over-exfoliating, which can irritate the skin and make it drier in winter

Stick to lukewarm water, as hot showers can strip your skin of essential oils, making it more prone to dryness and acne

Lastly, your skin needs to be hydrated internally too. So, drink plenty of water and have a good nutritional meal to keep skin healthy

Thanks For Reading!

Know 6 Effective Home Remedies For Dry Skin In Winters
Find out More