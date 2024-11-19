Know 6 Effective Home Remedies For Dry Skin In Winters

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 19, 2024
Winters can be harsh on your skin and leave it dry and itchy. Here are a few home remedies that can help you keep your skin soft and moisturised
Rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, coconut oil helps lock in moisture and soothe irritated skin
Aloe vera contains vitamins, enzymes, and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe and moisturize dry skin
Honey is a natural humectant and antibacterial agent that hydrates and heals skin
Colloidal oatmeal has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that relieve dryness and itchiness
Milk contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates, and fats that hydrate and soothe dry skin
Rich in vitamins A and E, shea butter deeply moisturizes and repairs dry skin
