Know 6 Benefits Of Okra Water For Hair And Skin

Okra, popularly called 'Bhindi' in India does not only have nutrients that are good for the body, but it also has great benefits for your hair and skin
Okra water, made by soaking okra sliced Okra pods in water, is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. Here are its benefits for hair and skin
Okra is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folic acid and biotin, which nourish hair follicles and encourage healthy growth
The slimy texture of Okra water can benefit your hair as a conditioner. It can be used as a rinse to improve hair texture, adding natural shine and softness
The high vitamin C content in Okra boosts collagen production, strengthening hair strands and reducing breakage
The antioxidants in okra, such as vitamin C and flavonoids, combat free radicals, reducing signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles
The collagen-boosting properties of vitamin C and antioxidants help maintain skin elasticity, keeping it firm and supple
