Know 6 Ways How Alcohol Can Damage Your Skin

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 30, 2024
Alcohol can not only have an adverse effect on your liver but it can also affect your skin in various ways
Instead of looking for hacks to solve your skin related issues, know if alcohol is causing you skin problems. Here's what alcohol can do to your skin
Alcohol is a diuretic, which increases urine production and dehydrates your body and skin. Dehydrated skin loses its plumpness and elasticity, leading to dullness and fine lines
Alcohol can alter hormone levels, leading to increased oil production. Coupled with dehydration, this can result in clogged pores, acne, and more breakouts
Alcohol depletes levels of vitamin A, an antioxidant crucial for skin regeneration and collagen production. Reduced collagen leads to wrinkles, sagging, and a loss of skin elasticity
Alcohol increases inflammation and can dilate blood vessels, leading to redness and, in some cases, broken capillaries
Alcohol disrupts sleep and increases fluid retention, contributing to puffiness around the eyes
