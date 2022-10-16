Sidharth Malhotra gets mobbed by fans as he promotes 'Thank God'

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday stepped out to promote his upcoming movie 'Thank God' in Bandra

Photos by Viral Bhayani

He got mobbed by fans and paparazzi could not control their excitement around the 'Shershaah' actor

Sidharth looked uneasy for a while but still continued to pose with fans

A lot of anticipation and excitement awaits ahead of the release of Thank God

The movie is set to release on 25 October starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet opposite Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth looked dashing in white tee, green jacket and green pants

The track 'Manike' from the movie currently stands at 89 million views

