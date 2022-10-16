Sidharth Malhotra gets mobbed by fans as he promotes 'Thank God'

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday stepped out to promote his upcoming movie 'Thank God' in Bandra
Photos by Viral Bhayani
He got mobbed by fans and paparazzi could not control their excitement around the 'Shershaah' actor
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Sidharth looked uneasy for a while but still continued to pose with fans
Photos by Viral Bhayani
A lot of anticipation and excitement awaits ahead of the release of Thank God
Photos by Viral Bhayani
The movie is set to release on 25 October starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet opposite Sidharth Malhotra
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Sidharth looked dashing in white tee, green jacket and green pants
The track 'Manike' from the movie currently stands at 89 million views
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Photos by Viral Bhayani
