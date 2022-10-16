LFW 2022 Day 5: Yami Gautam, Babil Khan and others turn showstoppers

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022
We are now at the last day of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. This entire week we saw creativity unfold through various ways. At the last day lets have a look at all the show stoppers from today...
Yami Gautam turned showstopper for designers Shyamal & Bhumika's collection
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shyamal & Bhumika's collection celebrates their globe-trotting muse, using a poetic blend of hand-embroidered masterpieces, designed using an unusual mix of colours and silhouettes
Babil Khan turned showstopper for Pawan Sachdeva's collection
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shamita Shetty turned showstopper for Rina Dhaka's collection
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Alaya turned showstopper for Nikita Mhaisalkar's collection 'Tropical Times'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Alaya looked stunning in a mini cut-out green body-hugging dress with embellished beaded work
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nikita's collection celebrates the intricate workmanship found in nature. Her collection is a perfect song of the forest and its all-life form
Huma Qureshi looked ravishing as she turned showstopper for Nachiket Barve's collection
Nachiket's collection echoes a sense of vitality, exuberance, and lightness that elevates contemporary celebrations with the firm belief of handmade and handcrafted
Actress Bhagyashree turned showstopper for Sanjukta Dutta's new festive collection 'PALAASH'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'PALAASH' celebrates vibrant colors and festive accents of the season. The designs bring out the joy and grandeur of the festival
Anushka Ranjan turned showstopper for Nikhita Tandon's collection
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nikhita's collection is made for the women of today. With fitted silhouettes and plunging necklines, this collection makes an insta-worthy debut
