LFW 2022 Day 5: Yami Gautam, Babil Khan and others turn showstoppers

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022

We are now at the last day of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. This entire week we saw creativity unfold through various ways. At the last day lets have a look at all the show stoppers from today...

Instagram

Yami Gautam turned showstopper for designers Shyamal & Bhumika's collection

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shyamal & Bhumika's collection celebrates their globe-trotting muse, using a poetic blend of hand-embroidered masterpieces, designed using an unusual mix of colours and silhouettes

Instagram

Babil Khan turned showstopper for Pawan Sachdeva's collection

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shamita Shetty turned showstopper for Rina Dhaka's collection

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alaya turned showstopper for Nikita Mhaisalkar's collection 'Tropical Times'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alaya looked stunning in a mini cut-out green body-hugging dress with embellished beaded work

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nikita's collection celebrates the intricate workmanship found in nature. Her collection is a perfect song of the forest and its all-life form

Instagram

Huma Qureshi looked ravishing as she turned showstopper for Nachiket Barve's collection

Instagram

Nachiket's collection echoes a sense of vitality, exuberance, and lightness that elevates contemporary celebrations with the firm belief of handmade and handcrafted

Instagram

Actress Bhagyashree turned showstopper for Sanjukta Dutta's new festive collection 'PALAASH'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'PALAASH' celebrates vibrant colors and festive accents of the season. The designs bring out the joy and grandeur of the festival

Instagram

Anushka Ranjan turned showstopper for Nikhita Tandon's collection

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nikhita's collection is made for the women of today. With fitted silhouettes and plunging necklines, this collection makes an insta-worthy debut

Instagram

