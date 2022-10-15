LFW 2022 Day 4: Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, and others turn showstoppers

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2022

On day 4 of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week we are seeing the creativity of designers unfold in their collections and celebrities turning showstoppers. Both are putting their best foot forward as the event witnesses another day

Tara Sutaria looked alluring as she turned into a showstopper for Aisha Rao's collection

Aisha Rao's collection is a quest to recreate the beauty of Trencadís, a type of folk art that uses broken tile mosaics put together piece by piece like a jigsaw. The effect is that of profound beauty

Aditi Rao Hydari looked ravishing as she turned into a showstopper for Gaurang's collection

Gaurang's collection combines the magnificence of handwoven textiles and handcrafted textiles, which will include a distinctive line-up of gorgeous handwoven garments

Mouni Roy looked elegant in her white lehenga as she turned showstopper for Payal Singhal's collection

Payal Singhal's collection exudes a feminine edge and a deep embrace of one’s sex appeal. The embroideries and prints mimic brush strokes, with a palette that uses largely neutral bases punctuated with pops of color

Sania Mirza looked ethereal in a white lehenga as she turned showstopper for Anushree Reddy's collection

Genelia D'Souza turned showstopper for Varun Nidhika's collection

Varun Nidhika's collection paints imagery of an enchanted wilderness of sprouting Palms, intertwined with lattice patterns. The hand-crafty feel of embroidered motifs cutouts add a layer of delicacy which is omnipresent in this collection in unexpected ways

Cricketer Shubham Gill turned showstopper for Gujarat titans X Kanika Goyal's collection

Kunal Kapoor looked stunning as he turned showstopper for Sonam & Paras Modi's collection

Masoom Minawala Mehta turned showstopper for Gauri & Nainika's collection which proudly uses the wide variety of sustainable offerings

