Sidharth-Kiara Reception: Newlyweds look stunning in black and white outfits

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 12, 2023

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked classy and chic at their Mumbai reception

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kiara and Sidharth opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for the reception

Kiara wore a floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom

Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit

Kiara's jewellery, however, stole the show. The actress wore a heavy emerald and diamond-studded neckpiece

They both entered smiling, holding hands, and looking extremely adorable

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7

