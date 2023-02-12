Sidharth-Kiara Reception: Newlyweds look stunning in black and white outfits

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 12, 2023
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked classy and chic at their Mumbai reception
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Kiara and Sidharth opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for the reception
Kiara wore a floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom
Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit
Kiara's jewellery, however, stole the show. The actress wore a heavy emerald and diamond-studded neckpiece
They both entered smiling, holding hands, and looking extremely adorable
Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7
