Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi funeral pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2022

Television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on November 11 aged 46

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He died of a heart attack while working out in a gym

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Siddhaanth’s last rites were conducted on Saturday in the presence of his wife Alesia Raut and kids

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor’s daughter Diza broke stereotypes and initiated the rituals, which are generally conducted by men

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Siddhaanth was previously married to Ira. Diza is their daughter, who turned 18 this year

Photo by Viral Bhayani

In 2017 he married Raut who has a son from her previous marriage

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Several celebs including fashion designer Rohit Verma paid their tributes to Siddhaanth

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Verma was seen by Siddhaanth's daughter's side as she performed the rituals

Photo by Viral Bhayani

CINTAA chairperson Amit Behl was also present at the funeral

Photo by Viral Bhayani

