Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi funeral pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2022
Television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on November 11 aged 46
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He died of a heart attack while working out in a gym
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Siddhaanth’s last rites were conducted on Saturday in the presence of his wife Alesia Raut and kids
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor’s daughter Diza broke stereotypes and initiated the rituals, which are generally conducted by men
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Siddhaanth was previously married to Ira. Diza is their daughter, who turned 18 this year
Photo by Viral Bhayani
In 2017 he married Raut who has a son from her previous marriage
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Several celebs including fashion designer Rohit Verma paid their tributes to Siddhaanth
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Verma was seen by Siddhaanth's daughter's side as she performed the rituals
Photo by Viral Bhayani
CINTAA chairperson Amit Behl was also present at the funeral
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!