RIP Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi: Pictures with wife Alesia Raut

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2022

Actor Siddhaanth and model Alesia Raut tied the knot in November 2017

It was the second marriage for both of them

They are parents to two kids

While Alesia had a son from her first marriage, Siddhaanth had a daughter from his previous marriage

Alesia Raut is currently the official ramp-walk trainer of Femina Miss India and Miss India Universe pageants

Alesia owns her own training institute Cocoberry where she trains girls for modeling and pageants

The couple often posted adorable pictures together

'You light up my day & spark up my soul' is what Siddhaanth captioned this adorable photo

This is the last photo Siddhaanth posted of him and his wife together

