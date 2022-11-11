In Pics: Actors who died of cardiac arrest at gym

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2022
'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died after he collapsed in the gym today
This is not the first time that a celebrity has died due to a heart attack. So here's a list some celebs who died due to this tragedy...
Recently comedian Raju Srivastava passed away after suffering from a heart attack while exercising at a gym
Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 after facing a heart attack last year
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died after suffering from a heart attack while working out in the gym last year
Earlier this year, 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' star Deepesh Bhan passed away unexpectedly after working out in gym
Last month, Salman Khan's 50-year-old body double Sagar Pandey passed away during a gym workout
Actor Abir Goswami died of a heart attack at a gym in Mumbai in 2013. He was 38 years old at that time
