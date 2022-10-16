In Pics: Actors who died by suicide

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022
Television actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide on October 16. The reason behind her taking such a drastic step is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation has been launched in the matter
This is not the first time that an actor has ended their life. Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence and his suicide sent shockwaves across the country
Pratyusha Banerjee was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment on April 1, 2016. According to the postmortem report, the cause of death was asphyxia. However, a lot of controversy still surrounds the case
Jiah Khan died by suicide in June 2013. Actor Suraj Pancholi, who was in a relationship with the actress, was booked for abetment of suicide in the case after Jiah's letter with his name was found at her residence
Asif Basra died by suicide in Dharamshala in 2020
Having starred in movies like 'Kaal' and 'Lakshya', actor Kushal Punjabi died by suicide in Bandra's Pali Hill
Sameer Sharma rose to fame for his portrayal of 'Shaurya Maheshwari' in 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' died by suicide at his Malad home
'Kesari' actor Sandeep Nahar died by suicide in his flat located in Goregaon. The actor blamed politics in Bollywood in the suicide note that he left behind
Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati aka Silk Smitha died by suicide at the age of 35 in her apartment. The actress, who came up to be a sex symbol in the 80s, reportedly ended her life due to financial stress
