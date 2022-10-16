Vaishali Takkar Suicide: All about the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022
Television actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide on Sunday morning
She was famously known to be a part of the daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', which also marked her acting debut in 2015
The actress was found hanging at her Indore residence on Sunday. She stayed there with her father and brother
Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot
Several reports suggested that Vaishali was under stress over her relationship with boyfriend Abhinandan Singh, who is a surgeon in Kenya
Vaishali and Abhinandan got engaged in April 2021 and had planned to tie the knot in June 2021. However, they decided to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19 pandemic
Local cops stated that they were informed about the suicide in the wee hours of Sunday
The cops also mentioned that while it is too soon to ascertain the reason behind Vaishali taking such a drastic step, it is clear that stress is one of the factors
Further investigation is underway and a team of forensic experts have gathered evidence from the spot
Vaishali was recently seen in the serial 'Rakshabandhan'. She has also been a part of 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', and other shows
