Vaishali Takkar Suicide: All about the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022

Television actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide on Sunday morning

She was famously known to be a part of the daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', which also marked her acting debut in 2015

The actress was found hanging at her Indore residence on Sunday. She stayed there with her father and brother

Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot

Several reports suggested that Vaishali was under stress over her relationship with boyfriend Abhinandan Singh, who is a surgeon in Kenya

Vaishali and Abhinandan got engaged in April 2021 and had planned to tie the knot in June 2021. However, they decided to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19 pandemic

Local cops stated that they were informed about the suicide in the wee hours of Sunday

The cops also mentioned that while it is too soon to ascertain the reason behind Vaishali taking such a drastic step, it is clear that stress is one of the factors

Further investigation is underway and a team of forensic experts have gathered evidence from the spot

Vaishali was recently seen in the serial 'Rakshabandhan'. She has also been a part of 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', and other shows

