Shweta Bachchan Birthday Bash: Gauri Khan Hides Face; Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan Attend

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 17, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan celebrates her 50th birthday and an intimate party was hosted in Mumbai.

Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda was seen with Karan Johar outside the residence.

Birthday girl's mother, actress Jaya Bachchan arrived in a traditional salwar-kameez.

Amitabh Bachchan donned a hoodie as he exited his daughter Shweta Bachchan's birthday party in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with The Archies, was also seen at the party.

Gauri Khan, however, was seen hiding her face from the paparazzi as she exited the party.

Thanks For Reading!

Crew Trailer Launch: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon Twin In Black; Tabu Arrives In Dhoti Pants
Find out More