Shruti Haasan Channels Rock-Star Energy In Striking Black Ensemble

By: Sunanda Singh | October 07, 2026
Shruti Haasan once again steps out in black attire. The actress shared her latest look on her Instagram handle, giving her fans a visual treat.
Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
The actress appeared in a striking fashion mood with an all-black look that blends modern rock-chic attitude, graphic detailing and contemporary polish.
Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
In the picture, Shruti Haasan is wearing an edgy black graphic T-shirt layered over a sheer panelled corset-style waist piece with a body-skimming black maxi skirt.
Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
Set against a blue background, the pictures transform her distinctive alternative style into a precisely curated editorial statement.
Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
Layered directly over the T-shirt is a striking, structural sheer black high-waist cincher corset featuring vertical boning panels that create an edgy, hourglass silhouette.
Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
She paired it with layered silver necklaces, statement earrings and black pointed heels.
Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
What makes the appearance unforgettable is not just the dark colours, but the character built around it.
Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
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