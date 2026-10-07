Shruti Haasan Channels Rock-Star Energy In Striking Black Ensemble

By: Sunanda Singh | October 07, 2026

Shruti Haasan once again steps out in black attire. The actress shared her latest look on her Instagram handle, giving her fans a visual treat.

Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan

The actress appeared in a striking fashion mood with an all-black look that blends modern rock-chic attitude, graphic detailing and contemporary polish.

Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan

In the picture, Shruti Haasan is wearing an edgy black graphic T-shirt layered over a sheer panelled corset-style waist piece with a body-skimming black maxi skirt.

Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan

Set against a blue background, the pictures transform her distinctive alternative style into a precisely curated editorial statement.

Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan

Layered directly over the T-shirt is a striking, structural sheer black high-waist cincher corset featuring vertical boning panels that create an edgy, hourglass silhouette.

Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan

She paired it with layered silver necklaces, statement earrings and black pointed heels.

Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan

What makes the appearance unforgettable is not just the dark colours, but the character built around it.

Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan

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