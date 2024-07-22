Shravan 2024: Dos And Don'ts You Must Follow During Sawan Month

By: Rahul M | July 22, 2024

The Sawan celebration typically occurs between July and August. This year, Sawan, or Shravan, will begin on July 22 (Monday) and end on August 19 (Monday). Here are the dos and don'ts to follow during this holy month

Dos: During Sawan, start your day by waking up early, taking a bath, cleaning your house temple or prayer room, and creating a pure atmosphere

Visit the Lord Shiva temple and seek blessing by performing Shravan rituals and Abhishekam. Pray to Lord Shiva for positivity and prosperity in your life

If you are observing Shravan Somwar vrat, make sure to prepare sattvik food using rock salt instead of table salt

Additionally, consume a nutritious and balanced meal by including fruits and nuts and drinking enough water to stay hydrated

Don'ts: Avoid eating non-vegetarian food and foods with garlic and onions during Sawan

Do not use grains and legumes like rice and wheat; instead, use buckwheat flour for cooking

Lastly, refrain from smoking or drinking alcohol during the holy month of Shravan

