Sawan 2024: 7 Must-Visit Lord Shiva Temples In India

July 22, 2024
This year, Sawan, or Shravan, starts on July 22 (Monday) and ends on August 19 (Monday). The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Here are the seven must-visit Lord Neelkantha temples in India
Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is considered the holiest shrine of Lord Shiva. It is a must-visit Bholenath temple during the month of Shravan
Amarnath Temple, located in Jammu, is another shrine to Lord Shiva. Every year, thousands of devotees visit the temple to pay homage to the ice lingam, believed to symbolise Lord Bholenath
Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand, is one of the most popular Lord Shiva temples in India. You must visit this temple once in a lifetime and seek God's blessings
Brihadeeswarar temple, also called Big Temple, in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the largest Lord Shiva temples in India
Gujarat's Somnath Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is a must-visit as it holds cultural significance in Hindu mythology
Lastly, the Ramanathaswamy Temple, located in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, is a Lord Shiva temple with Dravidian architecture and sacred teerthams that you must see
