Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Best traditional looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 02, 2023
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to celebrate her 36th birthday on Friday
The actress is set to have a working birthday this year as she is busy with the promotions of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'
Born on March 3, 1987, Shraddha is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure
The actress enjoys a massive following on social media, thanks to her glamorous feed
While Shraddha is known for her simple yet trendy fashion sense, her ethnic game has a special place in everyone's hearts
Shraddha never misses a chance to enchant her followers with her traditional looks
From being a traditional Marathi mulgi to being a glam indo-western lass, the actress can pull off any style with ease
We wish the actress a happy birthday and a successful year ahead!
