Shivaji Jayanti 2024: Actors Who Played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj On Screen

By: Sachin T | February 19, 2024
On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, Riteish Deshmukh announced that he is set to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his next, titled Raja Shivaji, which will also be directed by him
Akshay Kumar is all set to make his Marathi debut with the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat in which he will be seen playing the Marathi warrior
Sharad Kelkar left the audience impressed with his role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar earned nationwide acclaim for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film, Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy
Chinmay Mandlekar played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 2018 film Farzand, for which he underwent extensive preparations
Amol Kolhe stepped into the shoes of the Maratha warrior king multiple times, first with the serial Raja Shiv Chhatrapati, then in the film Rajmata Jijau (2011), and also in the Hindi serial Veer Shivaji in 2012
In the 2022 film Har Har Mahadev, Subodh Bhave essayed the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film explored the equation between the king and his trusted commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande
Actor Gashmeer Mahajani won over the audience with his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 2022 film Sarsenapati Hambirrao
Paras Arora played the role of a teen Shivaji Maharaj in the serial Veer Shivaji
