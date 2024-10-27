Shilpa Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma & Others Celebs Dazzle In Desi Ensembles At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 27, 2024
Ramesh Taurani hosted his annual Diwali bash last night (October 26), where many B-Town celebs graced the celebration in their dazzling desi attire
All images from Varinder Chawla
Shilpa Shetty stunned in an exquisite white-hued saree paired with a multi-layered pearl choker and a statement clutch
Saif Ali Khan sported for a minimal look in a pink kurta and white pyjama
'Aaj Ki Raat' music sensation Tamannaah Bhatia grabbed eyeballs in a rani pink lehenga, accentuated with stunning jewels
While Tamannaah looked pretty in pink, actor Vijay Varma complemented her in a black ensemble, styled with olive green ethnic jacket
Alaya F exuded elegance in a beautiful green saree, with the bejewelled matching blouse adorning intricate embroidery and sequined embellishments that stole the show
Bollywood’s beloved jodi Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal also attended Ramesh Taurani's grand Diwali party in minimal attire.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra kept it simple with his Diwali look in a basic ivory kurta and pyjama, featuring floral embroidery
Karishma Tanna dazzled in a shimmery silver saree, complemented with an eye-catching ruby and diamond neckpiece
Siddhant Chaturvedi oozed minimal chic in a traditional beige outfit
Mrunal Thakur turned heads in a butter-yellow kurta and plazo set donned with intricate floral embroidery
Rohit Saraf graced Ramesh Taurani's Diwali celebration wearing an all-black kurta and pyjama
Sharvari Wagh channeled desi princess in a multi-hued lehenga, paired with a matching dupatta and breathtaking gold-plated blouse
