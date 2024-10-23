Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Celeb-Inspired Men's Fashion Inspiration For You This Festive Season

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 23, 2024
This Diwali, if you are looking for men's fashion inspiration, here are a few Bollywood celebs to look up to. Aditya Roy Kapoor looked handsome in a black kurta-pyjama set with the kurta consisting of embroidery design over the edges
All images by Varinder Chawla
Sunny Khez opted for a all floral kurta attire for the Diwali bash. He paired it with patiala pants.
Shahid Kapoor went all aboard in his embroidered Anarkali kurta combo that can be your latest fashion inspiration
Arjun Kapoor kept it classic with his sequined kurta that had purple edges and patiala pants
Karan Johar radiated in all red outfit by Manish Malhotra. It was a designer kurta paired with same coloured pants
Siddhant Chaturvedi wore an all-black ensemble for the Diwali Bash. He adorned a oversized jacket with chequered design and red hues on it that caught the eye
Siddharth Malhotra looked handsome in his festive outfit that oozed diwali vibes. He wore a designer kurta and paired it with white wide-legged pants
Thanks For Reading!