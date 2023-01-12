Shehzada Trailer Launch: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon arrive in style at Gaiety Galaxy

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023
The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada was released amid much fanfare in Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Kartik ditched his car and arrived on a scooter
He looked handsome as always in black jeans, t-shirt and a matching leather jacket
Before the trailer launch, he also posed for the shutterbugs
He was seen posing at fans who gathered outside Gaiety Galaxy to get a glimpse of the actor
Several pictures of the actor from the trailer launch is doing the rounds on social media
He also posed with his co-star Kriti Sanon
They also grooved to the beats of dhol
Kriti looked stunning in a red strapless dress with a plunging neckline
Shehzada is slated to release in theatres on February 10
Bankrolled by Kartik, Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, the film also stars Manisha Koirala
