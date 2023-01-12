Shehzada Trailer Launch: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon arrive in style at Gaiety Galaxy

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023

The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada was released amid much fanfare in Mumbai

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Kartik ditched his car and arrived on a scooter

He looked handsome as always in black jeans, t-shirt and a matching leather jacket

Before the trailer launch, he also posed for the shutterbugs

He was seen posing at fans who gathered outside Gaiety Galaxy to get a glimpse of the actor

Several pictures of the actor from the trailer launch is doing the rounds on social media

He also posed with his co-star Kriti Sanon

They also grooved to the beats of dhol

Kriti looked stunning in a red strapless dress with a plunging neckline

Shehzada is slated to release in theatres on February 10

Bankrolled by Kartik, Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, the film also stars Manisha Koirala

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple with wife Ginni and kids
Find out More