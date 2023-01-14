Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon celebrate Lohri in Punjab

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon celebrated Lohri in Punjab on Friday night
The duo is set to share the screen once again in the film 'Shehzada'
Kriti and Kartik visited Punjab to promote 'Shehzada'
Kartik also shared a slew of pictures on his Instagram from his work-ation.
He gorged on scrumptious dhaba food while in Punjab
When in Punjab, do as the Punjabis do, and Kartik surely followed the quote to the T
"When in Punjab...," he captioned his post
Thanks For Reading!