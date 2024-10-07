Shardiya Navratri 2024 Day 6 Colour: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs Inspired Red Looks

By: Rahul M | October 07, 2024
Shardiya Navratri 2024 day sixth colour is red. The bold shade of red represents purity and passion. Here are some Bollywood celeb-inspired red looks for day six:
Karishma Kapoor | Instagram
A timeless red saree featuring gold embroidery and intricate motifs can be an ideal choice for the festive glam. Take a styling note from Deepika Padukone and accentuate it with statement jewels and a gajra-adorned bun
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Men's style is gearing up for the 2024 festive season. Take inspiration from the actor Vicky Kaushal, as he donned an all-red look with a modern twist
Vicky Kaushal | Instagram
Wear a red saree featuring floral prints just like Katrina Kaif for your Shardiya Navratri day six celebration
Katrina Kaif | Instagram
A red lehenga choli can be an ideal choice for the garba night and dandiya events during the Navratri celebration. Style it the way Alia Bhatt did with minimal accessories and a traditional red potli
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Kurta is the best option for men during the festive season. Opt for some stylish designs and golden patterns like the one worn by Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan | Instagram
This rich and graceful red lehenga adorned by Shilpa Shetty should be on your festive fashion list for this year's Navratri celebration
Shilpa Shetty | Instagram
Lastly, give your traditional attire a modern touch, similar to Shraddha Kapoor, by wearing a contemporary designer blouse to pair with your traditional saree
Shraddha Kapoor | Instagram
