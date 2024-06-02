Shanaya Kapoor Poses With Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday In ₹92k Backless Silk Dress In Italy

By: Shefali Fernandes | June 02, 2024
Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is currently having the time of her life at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party.
Photo Via Instagram
On June 2, Shanaya Kapoor shared new pictures from Italy amidst the picturesque backdrop.
Shanaya Kapoor posed with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who wore a floral halter-neck dress worth Rs. 2,04,061 from Dolce & Gabanna.
Shanaya Kapoor stunned in a colourful silk long dress from the brand Emilio Pucci and her dress is worth Rs. 92,400, according to the fashion page's website.
Shanaya Kapoor's dress featured a low back and ultra-slim straps that complemented the Italian summer theme.
Ananya Panday was also seen posing with Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan in a striking lemon yellow dress by Dice Kayek.
Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "that’s amore 🍋"
On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her South debut with Mohanlal's film Vrushabha.
