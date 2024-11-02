Shanaya Kapoor Enjoys Pool Time In ₹36.7K Bikini In Dubai On 25th Birthday

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 02, 2024

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, celebrates her 25th birthday on November 2, 2024

Shanaya Kapoor is currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates enjoying her birthday trip

Enjoying her time by the pool, Shanaya Kapoor stunned in a printed swimsuit by Emilio Pucci, which is priced at Rs. 36,700

Shanaya Kapoor also shares her birthday with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor, who was originally slated to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, will now make her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring opposite Vikrant Massey

