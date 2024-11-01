Inside Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's Wedding Ceremony: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam Celebrate With Newlyweds

Sharing the photos, the newlyweds wrote, "It’s been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond. We are not done yet fam!! There is more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends. Until then, Happy Diwali from Mrs and Mr Adu - Siddhu"