Inside Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's Wedding Ceremony: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam Celebrate With Newlyweds

On Friday, November 1, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared a new set of photos from one of their wedding festivities on social media
Mani Ratnam also joined Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding celebrations, as the actress starred in Ratnam's 2017 romantic drama film Kaatru Veliyidai
Siddharth was in awe of his ladylove and was sweetly kissing Aditi Rao Hydari on her head
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth can be seen signing their registry papers
Sharing the photos, the newlyweds wrote, "It’s been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond. We are not done yet fam!! There is more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends. Until then, Happy Diwali from Mrs and Mr Adu - Siddhu"
Kamal Haasan, who starred with Siddharth in Indian 2, was also seen posing with the couple
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the historic 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District, Telangana—a location significant to Aditi's family
