Inside Khushi Kapoor's Exotic Beach Vacation With Vedang Raina: From Bikinis To Ice Cream Delights

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 30, 2024

Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor is currently having the time of her life as she is on a beachy vacation with her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor. She is also accompanied by her boyfriend Vedang Raina and Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Khushi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, can be seen relishing chocolate ice-cream

Khushi Kapoor looked smoking hot in a red knitted cover-up maxi dress from the brand Mistress Rocks, which is priced at Rs 8,067

"Khushi Kapoor displayed her artistic talent by painting a stunning sunset scene that featured 4 figures: herself, Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya

Khushi Kapoor flaunted her toned body as she wore a white tiny bikini top and added a crochet shrug

Khushi Kapoor wore a black bikini top which featured a chic criss-cross neck detailing and opted for a Chanel glasses

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor will be seen next in a romantic drama film alongside Aamir Khan's son, Junair Khan, which is set to release in February 2025

