Ananya Panday Cuts Cake With Paps Outside Mumbai Home After Midnight Birthday Bash With Walker Blanco

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 30, 2024
Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, celebrates her 26th birthday today, October 30
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
To mark the occasion, the actress cut her birthday cake with paparazzi gathered outside her Bandra residence in Mumbai
For the occasion, Ananya Panday was dressed in a white tank top which she paired it with blue denim jeans
The paparazzi arranged a special cake for Ananya Panday, featuring a photo of her with her pet dog, and inscribed with the message, "Mein aapni favourite hoon"
Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix film CTRL and Amazon Prime Videos' Call Me Bae
This follows Ananya Panday's midnight birthday bash with her boyfriend Walker Blanco
Ananya Panday's midnight celebrations were also graced by Navya Nanda, Orry and Alizeh Agnihotri, among others
Thanks For Reading!