Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Doting dad moments with kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2022
Born on November 2, 1965, Shah Rukh Khan has played several roles in the last 57 years, but being a father of three kids might have been his toughest one till date
After a whirlwind romance, the actor tied the knot with Gauri on October 25, 1991
The couple together has three children together: Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan
Shah Rukh is often seen posting adorable pictures with his kids
Khan is not only an outstanding actor but also an amazing dad
The superstar is one protective father when it comes to his kids
He has often mentioned how even though he has all the riches in the world, his kids are the most precious to him
Despite having a busy schedule, Shah Rukh is always seen taking time out when it comes to his kids
Shah Rukh does not come off as a strict father. He rather prefers to call himself a cool dad
Shah Rukh is currently rooting for his daughter Suhana as she is set to mark her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
