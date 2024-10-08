Sayani Gupta Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | October 08, 2024
Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta will turn 39 on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Take a look at some of her best web series and films on OTT:
Posham Pa is a psychological thriller in which Sayani Gupta plays a criminal. It is available on ZEE5
Article 15 is a crime and sociopolitical film in which the actress plays the role of Pooja. It is available on Netflix
Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is a comedy film in which the actress plays the role of Gangaram's (Pankaj Tripathi) wife, Lajwanti. It is available on Netflix
Call Me Bae is a comedy series that was released in 2024. In the series, she plays the role of Madhulika Sahay
Four More Shots Please! is a drama series in which the actress plays the role of an investigative journalist. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Baar Baar Dekho is a sci-fi, romantic film in which the actress plays the role of Chitra. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Thanks For Reading!