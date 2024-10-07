Mona Singh Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | October 07, 2024
Bollywood actor Mona Singh will turn 43 on Tuesday, October 8. Take a look at some of her films and web series and where to watch them online:
Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin is one of the popular TV shows by the actress. In the show, she played the role of Jassi. In fact, she also gained popularity with this show. It is available on Sony LIV
Munjya is a horror-thriller film which was released in 2024. In the film, Mona Singh played the role of Bittu's (Abhay Verma) mother. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar
Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released in 2022, is based on Eric Roth's Forrest Gump. In the film, the actress played the role of Laal Singh's (Aamir Khan) mother. It is available on Netflix
3 Idiots is a comedy film in which the actress played the role of Pia Sahastrabuddhe, Kareena Kapoor's elder sister. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Mission Over Mars is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission. In the series, she played the role of scientist Moushmi Ghosh. It is available on ZEE5 and Jio Cinema
Yeh Meri Family is another popular series by the actress in which she played the role of Devendra Gupta's (Akarsh Khurana) wife. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Kafas was released in 2023, and Mona Singh played the role of Seema Vashisht. The series is available to watch on SonyLiv
Thanks For Reading!