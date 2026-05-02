Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts To Know About Legendary Filmmaker

By: Sachin T | May 02, 2026
Satyajit Ray, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers of all time, was also a screenwriter, artist, and author who was born on May 2, 1921, in Kolkata. On his 105th birth anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Satyajit Ray was not just a filmmaker but also a talented writer, illustrator, and music composer. He designed the posters and title credits for many of his own films.
Before entering films, Ray worked as a commercial artist and later at a British advertising agency in Kolkata. His visual sense developed strongly during this phase.
His debut film, Pather Panchali, was made on a very tight budget. Ray even had to pause shooting multiple times due to a lack of funds, and parts of the film were financed by the West Bengal government.
Satyajit Ray had no formal training in filmmaking. He learned the craft by watching films, reading books, and closely studying international cinema.
During a trip to London, he watched nearly 100 films in a few months, which deeply influenced his storytelling style.
The character “Feluda,” the iconic Bengali private investigator, created by Ray, remains one of India’s most loved literary figures even today.
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