Sardaar Udham Singh Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts To Know About The Freedom Fighter

By: Sunanda Singh | July 31, 2026
Sardaar Udham Singh was a freedom fighter who was born on December 26, 1899, in Sunam, Punjab. On his 86th death anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
His birth name was Sher Singh, which was later changed to Udham Singh after he entered an orphanage.
Udham Singh lost his mother and father at a young age and was raised at the Central Khalsa Orphanage in Amritsar.
He was present in Amritsar during the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, an event that deeply influenced his life and strengthened his resolve against British rule.
He spent 21 years planning to avenge the massacre before assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940.
A common misconception is that he killed General Reginald Dyer. In reality, he assassinated Sir Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, who had supported the massacre.
Udham Singh was hanged on July 31, 1940, at Pentonville Prison in London. He remained fearless and unapologetic about his actions until the end.
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