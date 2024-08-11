Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: Decoding The Bollywood Actress' Fashion Style

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 11, 2024
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will celebrate her 29th birthday on August 12, 2024
In addition to captivating audiences with her acting skills, the diva is renowned for her distinctive style, which seamlessly blends traditional attire with western couture, all while prioritising comfort
Sara loves to embrace minimalistic chic, as seen in this all-white ensemble paired with an exquisite shrug. She complemented her summery look with pearl and gold accessories
Blending bold colour with sparkles, the Love Aaj Kal star loves to turn heads in a shimmering mini dress for a night event
She is popular among fashion enthusiasts for her desi couture, which includes glamorous traditional lehengas from top designer labels. Her ensembles often feature intricate embroidery and sequined embellishments
Her ethnic fashion also feature timeless saree with vibrant hues and trendy prints
The Kedarnath actress ensures her vacation wardrobe blends comfort with trendy fashion, as seen in this stylish floral bikini set
Apart from the glitz and glam, her staple style incorporates a basic chikankari kurta, complemented by oxidised jewelleries
Thanks For Reading!