Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: Decoding The Bollywood Actress' Fashion Style

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 11, 2024

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will celebrate her 29th birthday on August 12, 2024

In addition to captivating audiences with her acting skills, the diva is renowned for her distinctive style, which seamlessly blends traditional attire with western couture, all while prioritising comfort

Sara loves to embrace minimalistic chic, as seen in this all-white ensemble paired with an exquisite shrug. She complemented her summery look with pearl and gold accessories

Blending bold colour with sparkles, the Love Aaj Kal star loves to turn heads in a shimmering mini dress for a night event

She is popular among fashion enthusiasts for her desi couture, which includes glamorous traditional lehengas from top designer labels. Her ensembles often feature intricate embroidery and sequined embellishments

Her ethnic fashion also feature timeless saree with vibrant hues and trendy prints

The Kedarnath actress ensures her vacation wardrobe blends comfort with trendy fashion, as seen in this stylish floral bikini set

Apart from the glitz and glam, her staple style incorporates a basic chikankari kurta, complemented by oxidised jewelleries

Thanks For Reading!

Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress To Watch Online On Her Birthday
Find out More