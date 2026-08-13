Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actress

By: Sachin T | August 13, 2026
Before entering Bollywood, Sara graduated from Columbia University in New York with a degree in History and Political Science.
Sara had expressed interest in pursuing a career beyond acting and focused seriously on academics before making her Bollywood debut.
She entered the industry with Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The same year, she appeared in Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh.
Sara has openly spoken about her weight-loss journey before entering Bollywood. She has credited regular exercise and changes in her lifestyle and diet for her transformation.
Sara frequently shares glimpses of her relationship with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and has often spoken about how close they are.
The actress has often spoken warmly about her grandmother and her influence on her life and career.
Sara has occasionally shared poems and poetic captions on social media, showcasing her interest in writing and literature.
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