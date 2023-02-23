Sanjay Leela Bhansali's rare and unseen photos with actors

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 23, 2023

Bollywood filmmaker and music composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali will turn 60 on February 24

On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of the rare and unseen pictures of Bhansali with Bollywood actors

This photo is from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The film, which released in 1999, also starred Ajay Devgn

In this picture, Bhansali and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen discussing a Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam scene

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film Devdas, directed by Bhansali, released in 2002

Devdas also starred Madhuri Dixit Nene

Sonam Kapoor and Bhansali pose for the camera amid the shoot of Saawariya

Deepika Padukone and Bhansali can be seen all smiles in this BTS photo from Bajirao Mastani

This picture was captured during the shoot of a song of Bajirao Mastani

Priyanka Chopra played the role of Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani. This still is from the shoot of Pinga song

Ranveer Singh and Bhansali during the shoot of Padmaavat

In this BTS pic from the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali is seen explaining a scene to Alia Bhatt

