Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday Bash: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Others Attend

By: Sachin T | February 25, 2024
Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 61 on Saturday and a number of celebs dropped by to wish him at his residence. Among the first ones to arrive was 'Gangubai' Alia Bhatt
She was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor, who marked his Bollywood debut with Bhansali's Saawariyaa and will collaborate with him once again in the upcoming film Love and War
Vicky Kaushal, who is all set to make his Bhansali debut with Love and War, attended the birthday party despite his injury
Rani Mukerji, who starred in Bhansali's Black, was seen making a rare appearance at the filmmaker's residence
Mom-to-be Richa Chadha, who is all set to play one of the leads in Bhansali's first web series, Heeramandi, was spotted at the intimate birthday bash
One of Bhansali's favourites, Aditi Rao Hydari, made sure to not give the filmmaker's birthday bash a miss
