Sania Mirza to retire from tennis, here’s why in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 07, 2023
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza announced that she will retire from the sport after next month's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
She initially wanted to retire from the sport at the end of the previous season, but her elbow injury ruled her out of the US Open and forced her to end 2022 as early as August
The six-time major champion, who has won three titles each in doubles and mixed doubles, will play alongside Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina in this year's Australian Open, which will start on January 16
Sania, now 36, has been living in Dubai for more than a decade, and will look forward to bow out of sport there, where she has represented India for many years in front of massive crowds
"I was going to stop right after the WTA Finals, because we were going to make the WTA Finals, but I tore my tendon in my elbow right before the US Open so I had to pull out of everything," Mirza was quoted as saying to wtatennis.com in Dubai.
"And honestly, the person that I am, I like to do things on my own terms. So I do not want to be forced out by injury. So I have been training."
Sania has been struggling with a calf injury that has lingered on, but has done little to stop her from pursuing the farewell that she wants, in her own way. "The plan is to try and retire in Dubai during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships," she said.
