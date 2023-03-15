Sameer Khakhar Dies: Check out his 5 best roles

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 15, 2023
Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passed away on March 15 at the age of 71
He reportedly succumbed to multiple organ failure
Khakhar was cremated on March 15 in the presence of his family members
Khakhar shot to fame with his role of 'Khopdi' in the television serial 'Nukkad'
He played Chintamani in the serial 'Circus' which also starred Shah Rukh Khan
Khakhar went on to play the mischievous Toto in Shrimaan Shrimati
Khakhar essayed the role of the hilarious househelp named Amavas in Govinda's 'Raja Babu' (1994)
In Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's 'Hasee Toh Phasee', Khakhar played the role of Alpesh Bhai, the proprieter of a wedding planning firm
Thanks For Reading!