Sameer Khakhar Dies: Check out his 5 best roles

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 15, 2023

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passed away on March 15 at the age of 71

He reportedly succumbed to multiple organ failure

Khakhar was cremated on March 15 in the presence of his family members

Khakhar shot to fame with his role of 'Khopdi' in the television serial 'Nukkad'

He played Chintamani in the serial 'Circus' which also starred Shah Rukh Khan

Khakhar went on to play the mischievous Toto in Shrimaan Shrimati

Khakhar essayed the role of the hilarious househelp named Amavas in Govinda's 'Raja Babu' (1994)

In Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's 'Hasee Toh Phasee', Khakhar played the role of Alpesh Bhai, the proprieter of a wedding planning firm

