Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dons ₹19,000 Silk Skirt For Anamika Khanna X H&M Event

By: Rahul M | August 23, 2024

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently graced the launch event of Anamika Khanna's newest collection with H&M in Mumbai

All images from Varinder Chawla

Samantha looked gorgeous at the event, adorning an all-black ensemble from the Anamika X H&M upcoming collection

She wore a full-sleeved cropped top that boasted of intricate print detailing in the front, costing Rs 3,599

The top was paired with a matching draped silk skirt featuring a similar print pattern that cost a whopping Rs 18,999

The Kushi start complemented her attire with a stack of gold accessories, including statement bangles and gold heels

Samantha finished off her look with subtle makeup while keeping her hair in middle-parted waves

Anamika Khanna is the next designer to collaborate with H&M after the ace couturier Sabyasachi for a new collection

