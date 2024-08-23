Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dons ₹19,000 Silk Skirt For Anamika Khanna X H&M Event

By: Rahul M | August 23, 2024
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently graced the launch event of Anamika Khanna's newest collection with H&M in Mumbai
All images from Varinder Chawla
Samantha looked gorgeous at the event, adorning an all-black ensemble from the Anamika X H&M upcoming collection
She wore a full-sleeved cropped top that boasted of intricate print detailing in the front, costing Rs 3,599
The top was paired with a matching draped silk skirt featuring a similar print pattern that cost a whopping Rs 18,999
The Kushi start complemented her attire with a stack of gold accessories, including statement bangles and gold heels
Samantha finished off her look with subtle makeup while keeping her hair in middle-parted waves
Anamika Khanna is the next designer to collaborate with H&M after the ace couturier Sabyasachi for a new collection
Thanks For Reading!