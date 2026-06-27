Sam Manekshaw Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About India's First Field Marshal

By: Sunanda Singh | June 27, 2026
Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was a highly distinguished military officer in the Indian Armed Forces.
He was called Sam Bahadur by a Gorkha soldier. On his death anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw became India's first Field Marshal in 1973, a five-star rank awarded for extraordinary military leadership.
During the Burma Campaign in 1942, Manekshaw was hit by several bullets. Despite severe injuries, he survived.
When he was badly wounded in battle, an Australian surgeon reportedly asked him what had happened and Manekshaw jokingly replied, "A mule kicked me," which impressed the doctor with his spirit.
As Chief of Army Staff, he led India's military strategy during the 1971 war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh and one of the most decisive victories in Indian military history.
Though widely associated with the Indian Army, Manekshaw was born into a Parsi family in Amritsar, Punjab, on April 3, 1914.
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