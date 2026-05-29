Chaudhary Charan Singh Death Anniversary: Key Facts To Know About The Former Prime Minister Of India

By: Sunanda Singh | May 29, 2026
Chaudhary Charan Singh was a politician, peasant leader, and author who served as the 5th Prime Minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980.
Chaudhary Charan Singh also served as the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister of India from January 1979 to July 1979.
December 23 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh. This day is also observed as Kisan Diwas.
He played a key role in pushing land reform laws such as the Zamindari abolition in Uttar Pradesh, helping to transfer land rights to farmers.
He actively participated in India’s independence struggle and was jailed during movements like the Salt Satyagraha and Quit India Movement.
Chaudhary Charan Singh became the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (1967–68), marking a major political shift in the state.
His ideology was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s simplicity and satyagraha, as well as Arya Samaj reformist ideas.
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