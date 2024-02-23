Salman Khan Wears Pant With His Face On It With ₹4.14 Lakh Varsity Jacket At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | February 23, 2024
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made heads turn as he reached the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday
The actor, who is usually seen wearing his casual t-shirt and jeans almost everywhere, was spotted all decked up in a uber-cool airport look
Salman wore a t-shirt and pants, along with a super-stylish jacket and a golf cap
Salman was seen flaunting his Amiri varsity jacket worth a whopping Rs 4.14 lakh
But what caught the eyes of the netizens was his pant, which had a picture of him printed on its back side
Salman seemed to be in a jovial mood as he reached the airport and he was all smiles as he was greeted by his friends Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique
