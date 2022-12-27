Salman Khan Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, other celebs wish superstar

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022
Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on Tuesday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Here are the celebrities who wished the superstar on his birthday
Salman's Ek Tha Tiger co-star and dear friend Katrina Kaif gushed 'Tiger Tiger' and wished him by calling him 'OG Tiger'
Ajay Devgn wrote a birthday note for the actor. He tweeted, "Janamdin mubarak ho! Always wish only the best for you friend. C u soon♥️"
Riteish Deshmukh also wished Salman Khan on his Instagram. He wrote, One’s Life is blessed if you a person who unconditionally stands for you without even asking you if you need the support. bhau is that person for me. I have no words to express how much I love- all I wish for you is great health and long life. Happy Birthday Bhau…. खूप खूप शुभेच्या !!!"
Salman's longtime friend Shilpa Shetty wrote a birthday note calling him 'Rockstar'
Shehnaaz Gill also penned birthday wishes for her favroite actor. She tweeted, "Happy Birthday Sir! 🎂🎂😁😁"
South superstar Venkatesh sent birthday wishes to the actor
Neil Nitin Mukesh also wished Salman on his Twitter, "Happiest Birthday dearest bhai. Loads of love and blessings. You are and will always remain, simply the best ❤️🤗😘🎉🎉🧿," he tweeted
Wishing Salman, Esha Deol wrote, "Happy birthday we love you ♥️🤗 stay blessed 🧿♥️"
