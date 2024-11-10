Safety First: A Look At Performance Of Indian Cars in Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP)

By: Juviraj Anchil | November 10, 2024

We start off with newest entrant to the GNCAP 5-star club. The New Maruti Suzuki Dzire made it to the list with a 5-star rating and a score of 31.24 (34.00) for adults.

Next, we have a Tata car. The Tata Harrier 2023 bagged the 5-star rating with a total score of 33.05 (34.00) for adults.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N scored a 5-star rating for adults with a relatively low score of 29.25.

One of the early entrants to the elite list, the Tata Nexon bagged the 5-star rating with a score of 32.22 for adults.

When we look at the poor GNCAP performers we have cost-effective hatchbacks that are ineffective for safety. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 scored 2 stars with a score of 21.67.

One of the most popular cars in India, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR also scored low with a rating of a solitary star, with a score of 19.69.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo also bagged a lonely star with a total score of 20.26 for adults.

