Toyota Unveils Concept RAV-X

By: G R Mukesh | November 09, 2024
With the introduction of the Toyota RAV-X, a radical small crossover concept influenced by the spirit of off-road race vehicles.
Toyota Service Parts and Accessories Development (SPAD), a group dedicated to performance enhancements and accessories, is the driving force behind the RAV-X.
In order to relieve pressure zones in the engine and front wheel wells, the RAV-X's aerodynamic styling incorporates an aggressive rear spoiler and thoughtful venting throughout the front fascia.
The Dakar Rally's reputation for tough endurance is echoed in the design and engineering of this innovative idea.
The team installed 17×8.5-inch forged aluminum wheels with 265/65R17 tires at each corner to fill the wheel wells.
There are 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks on the front and back that are specially made and completely adjustable.
Under the chassis, SPAD engineers created a long-travel suspension system using custom parts that raised the vehicle's height by 2 inches (51 mm) and its track width by 6.3 inches (160 mm).
